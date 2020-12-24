Woman's body found in ditch along north Beaumont street early Thursday

Police have not released the identity of the woman at this time.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police officers are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found in a ditch along a North Beaumont street..

The woman's body was was found before sunrise Christmas Eve in the 1300 block of Trinidad Street near the intersection Trinidad and Swift Drive.

Police have not released the identity of the woman or much more information at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.