Saturday morning fire heavily damages Orange home, investigation underway

Firefighters told a 12News crew at the scene they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure upon arrival.

ORANGE, Texas — Emergency crews are investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Orange.

It happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022 morning. The Orange Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Bridal Wreath Avenue around 9:15 a.m., after receiving a call regarding a structure fire.

One person who lived at the residence and a dog were inside when the fire began. However, they were able to make it out safely.

A woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The seriousness of her injuries are unknown. No other injuries were reported.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started.

