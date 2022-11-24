Mother shoots man who tried to carjack her after crash, SAPD says

After the woman shot the attempted carjacker, she walked to a nearby police station with her kids to get help.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman shot a man who tried to carjack her, then grabbed her kids and walked to a nearby police station Thursday morning, officials say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of Culebra Road for a reported shooting and crash.

Police said they arrived at the scene of a crash, then discovered a man had been shot. Police said a woman and her three young children were in their vehicle when they were hit by another driver.

The man got out of his vehicle and tried to get inside the woman's vehicle, officials said. She then shot him.

The man was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, and the woman and her three kids were escorted to a nearby SAPD substation.