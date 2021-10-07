Twenty-year-old Laiha Slayton was trying to save her puppy when she jumped into the 200-degree water at Maiden's Grave Spring.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A Washington State woman remains in a medically-induced coma in an Idaho hospital days after she was severly burned in a Yellowstone National Park thermal feature.

Laiha Slayton, 20, was scalded in the Maiden's Grave Spring Monday trying to save her dog from the hot water. The puppy later died of its injuries, officials said.

According to Yellowstone National Park, Slayton was visiting the park with her father. When the pair stopped at the springs, her dog ran out of the car and into the thermal feature. The 20-year-old entered the water to rescue the pet, resulting in burns over 90% of her body between her feet and shoulders.

Slayton was pulled from the springs by her father. Her family wrote on their GoFundMe page that the woman was ultimately taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

"My sisters palms are completely gone and will have to go into surgery and possibly for the rest of her body too," Kamilla Slayton wrote. "She is in a medically induced coma for 2 weeks, had emergency surgery, and has 3rd degree burns on about 90% of her body. She will be under for 2-3 weeks and probably be in the hospital for a few months."

The family set up the fundraising site to help pay for the 20-year-old's medical bills, as well as lodging for her parents, who remain in Idaho. So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $30,000. To contribute, click here.

