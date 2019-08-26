A Vidor dog owner is angry with police after she says they shot her dog.

However, police are saying it wasn't out of cold blood.

The incident happened at home on Alamo Street.

Tina Potter said she left her home around 11:30 Sunday morning and left her two dogs in the backyard. However, they were gone when she got back. Potter said all that was left was this note from animal control.

"The neighbors all ran over and told me that our dogs are not here and a cop shot our dog," said Potter.

She is still trying to understand why her four-year old pit-bull was shot and killed by a Vidor police officer.

According to Chief Rod Carroll, the officer was at the home because they got a call about an aggressive animal. He said the dog bit his officer, who had to be treated at a local medical facility.

"They're not harmful, they never bit anyone," said Potter.

She said the dog, named Spike, was her 11-year-old son's service dog.

Eric Eaves who lives just two doors down says he engaged with the officer moments before the second shot.

"I asked if she was okay," said Eaves.

Eaves said the officer was not on the property when the gun was fired.

"The dogs were back far enough that they weren't charging or being aggressive," said Eaves.

Chief Carroll said they're still reviewing reports and videos of the incident.