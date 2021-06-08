Woman rescued from Beaumont hotel pool in unknown condition

Police responded to a call about a woman who needed to be rescued out of a pool at the Elegante Hotel around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman is in the hospital after being rescued from a pool at the MCM Elegante Hotel, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Police responded to a call about a woman who needed to be rescued out of a pool at the Elegante Hotel around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Witnesses at the pool started to give the woman CPR after noticing something was wrong, according to Beaumont Police.

When medical officials arrived on the scene, they quickly transported her to an ambulance and continued to give her CPR.

As of 10 p.m., the woman has been taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.