Port Arthur Police investigating death of woman witnesses say was thrown from moving vehicle Friday

A 26-year-old woman was pushed from a moving vehicle according to witnesses. Right now, police aren't calling it a homicide.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Investigators are looking into the death of a 26-year-old woman after they say she was thrown from a moving vehicle.

Madison Martinez was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after she was reportedly thrown from the vehicle on Friday morning around nine in Port Arthur. It happened on 9th Avenue according to Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Collins said he pronounced Martinez dead on October 16. He said Martinez was an organ donor and the plan is for her organs to be donated.

Detective Mike Hebert with the Port Arthur Police Department said Martinez' death is being investigated as a 'suspicious death' right now.

"We have interviewed numerous individuals who are being cooperative at this time. They are not suspects but possible witnesses right now," Hebert said. "We have not yet determined this to be a homicide, but a suspicious death."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.