Suspect accused of sex trafficking minors pleads guilty

Lacey controlled ads from a known prostitution website that had provocative photos of the minors, according to a probable cause affidavit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to her role in a sex trafficking two minor teens.

Dylliaunna Mialiyah Lacey, 22, of Beaumont pleaded before Judge Raquel West.

Lacey controlled ads from a known prostitution website that had provocative photos of the minors, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The ads that were discovered by law enforcement, offered sexual services in exchange for money.

On June 4, 2020, officers with the Beaumont Police Department were dispatched to The Executive Inn in reference to a welfare check of a 16-year-old girl that was possibly being held against her will.

Officers received information that the woman was seen near room #4214 at the southwest end of the building.

The minor was located once officers entered the room.

Officers then contacted detectives and once detectives were on the scene, the investigation continued.

Through investigative leads an unknown female, later determined to be Lacey, was discovered to be linked to the trafficking of the two minors.

Lacey was brought into to the Beaumont Police Department where she admitted her involvement regarding trafficking a minor child to detectives, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The sentencing date will be set once a pre-sentencing report is completed by the probation department.

Lacey can face up to ten years in prison as part of a plea deal.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.