Daughter of woman allegedly murdered by husband 25 years ago in Orange continues to fight for justice, FBI now offering $10K reward leading to arrest

“He always told her, if she left, he was gonna kill her," said Sugie Vasquez's daughter, Emily Ross.

ORANGE, Texas — A woman in Orange wants to warn others about the dangers of domestic violence after losing her mother 25 years ago.

Emily Ross lost her mother Sugie Vasquez. Police believe Sugie’s husband, Rogelio Vasquez, killed her.

Rogelio has been on the run ever since the incident, which occurred May 16, 1997.

On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Houston Division sent out a digital rendering of what Rogelio could like now.

Federal agents are working alongside Orange Police Detectives to find him. They told 12news, there's reason to believe he's in Mexico, where he has family.

Ross described her mother as fun-loving and goofy.

However, she says when Rogelio was in the picture, she was a totally different person.

“It was literally like living with a stranger. Never called him dad. He was Rogelio. He would walk into the house and you would leave," Ross said.

Sugie and Rogelio Vasquez were married 21 years, but Ross says their home life was a mess.

“He always told her, if she left, he was gonna kill her," she said.

Police believe that prediction came true in 1997, when they say Rogelio murdered Sugie.

"I always wonder what it would be like if she was still here. I'm about to be a grandmother so she would've been a great grandmother," Ross said.

Ross and her siblings have spent a quarter of a century without their mom.

FBI Special Agent Shane Smith has worked the case for a few years. He says Rogelio remains on the run.

“We don't want this case to lay dormant, and if we could employ the public's help to help us find Rogelio and bring him to justice then we would appreciate it," Smith said.

The FBI has reason to believe Rogelio in or near Monterrey, Mexico with his family and they're offering $10,000 to anyone with information on where he may be.

“The FBI's pursuit of fugitives does not stop at the US border and $10,000 goes a long way here in the United States and I know it would go a long way in Mexico as well," he said.

Ross recently created the Sugie Lane Foundation, a non profit that serves children, provides education, intervention and support to families and individuals dealing with domestic violence.

She says she's trying to be a voice for the voiceless, specifically her mom.

“People think that it won't touch their lives but at some point it does. Domestic violence doesn't have, it's not black and white it's everywhere," Ross said.

Ross also says she wants to open a women and children's shelter in Orange in the future.

The Sugie Lane Foundation will have its first banquet October 1st at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center.

Rogelio was charged with murder on July 10, 1997. A state arrest warrant was issued by the 163rd District Court of Orange County.

On June 12, 2006, a federal arrest warrant for Rogelio Vasquez was issued after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Officials said he should be considered as armed, dangerous and as an escape risk.

Rogelio is described as a man who is 5 feet 11 inches. He is said to have black hair, brown eyes and weigh 150 pounds, according to the release.

Rogelio speaks both English and Spanish.