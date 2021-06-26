Woman life flighted to Beaumont hospital after single vehicle, Orange County crash

First responders responded to a one vehicle rollover accident in the 4000 block of FM 1136, around 1:30 p.m..

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A woman had to be life flighted to a Beaumont hospital after a single vehicle, Orange County car crash.

First responders responded to a one vehicle rollover accident in the 4000 block of FM 1136, around 1:30 p.m., according to Orange County Fire Chief Matt Manshack.

A female occupant was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

She was trapped for a short period of time but was able to be rescued from the vehicle by first responders. After being rescued, she was then taken by an air ambulance to a Beaumont hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Orange County Sheriffs Office.

Orange County Emergency Services District #3 and the Pinehurst Fire Department assisted in this accident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.