Woman killed in early-Monday fire in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — An Orange County woman is dead following an early Monday morning fire in Orange County.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning the Orange County Sheriff's Office received a report of a structure fire on East Claire near Orangefield according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

When deputies and firefighters arrived they discovered the body of a 50-year-old woman the spokesperson told 12News.

The woman's name has not yet been released pending notification of her family.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the woman's death and the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.