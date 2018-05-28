Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Monday morning in Vidor.

The accident occurred on FM 105 near Northwood Drive and Troopers responded shortly before 6.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old female from Vidor, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton. Her name will not be released until her family is notified.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound on FM 105 when the pedestrian walked into the roadway.

The driver of the Ford, 38-year-old Adam Musslewhite, of Kirbyville, was not injured in the crash.

More details will be released as the investigation continues.

