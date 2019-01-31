PORT ARTHUR, Texas —

A 17-year-old woman was indicted today for first degree felony murder following a March 2018 shooting in Port Arthur.

Jaquiera Janay Alpough lured Kevon Jeffrey Washington in March 2018 to Lakeview Palms Apartments in Port Arthur with Facebook messages promising sexual relations with Washington according to a probable cause affidavit.

The messages were meant to lure Washington to the location to be killed by James Earl Holloway according to the affidavit.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on March 4 at 5200 Gulfway Drive according to the affidavit. Investigation and interviews revealed Hollway, the shooter, was involved in an ongoing disturbance with Washington according to the affidavit.

Washington walked to the apartment complex where he met Alpough at the park in front of the complex as agreed according to the affidavit. She led Washington to a vacant apartment by building 13 where she pretended to unlock the door to stall according to the affidavit.

James Earl Holloway then approached Washington and shot him according to the affidavit.

A second woman accompanied Alpough and witnessed the shooting according to the affidavit. The second woman said Alpough set Washington up so Holloway would kill him, and that Alpough told her before the shooting that Holloway threatened to shoot them if they yelled according to the affidavit.