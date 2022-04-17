Woman in critical condition, man missing after boating accident in Orange

A single-engine boat was speeding when it hit a concrete piling under Interstate 10 on Little Cypress Bayou.

ORANGE, Texas — Rescue and recovery efforts are underway after a boating incident in Orange.

Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Department told 12News the call came in shortly after 6 p.m. He said a single-engine boat was speeding when it hit a concrete piling under Interstate 10 on Little Cypress Bayou.

A woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after being pulled from the water, Capt. Jacobs said. She had injuries to her head and legs.

Rescue and recovery crews are searching for a man who is currently missing. Capt. Jacobs said at this point, it is a race against time to find him. The search is being led by the Texas Game Wardens.

After the accident, crews in boats did underwater scans to see if they could find the man. If he is not found by Sunday night, crews will continue searching for him on Monday morning.

Capt. Jacobs said Orange County plans to offer more resources for the search on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

