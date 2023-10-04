x
Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Orange

​Orange Police Department Lieutenant Lovelace tells 12News the victim's condition is unknown.
ORANGE, Texas — A woman was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Orange Wednesday night. 

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive in Orange. 

12News crew on scene saw the driver cooperating with police. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

