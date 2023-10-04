Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Orange

​Orange Police Department Lieutenant Lovelace tells 12News the victim's condition is unknown.

ORANGE, Texas — A woman was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Orange Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive in Orange.

Orange Police Department Lieutenant Lovelace tells 12News the victim's condition is unknown.

12News crew on scene saw the driver cooperating with police.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.