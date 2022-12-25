Woman dies in early Friday morning trailer fire in Silsbee, investigation underway

At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released.

SILSBEE, Texas — Investigators are working to figure out what caused to a fire that lead to the death of a woman in Silsbee.

It happened early Friday, December 23, 2022 morning. Emergency crews from Silsbee Fire and Rescue and deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's office responded to the 6800 block of FM 92.

Chief Robin Jones with Silsbee Fire later told 12News a woman was killed in a trailer fire. At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released.

It is currently unknown what lead to the deadly fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

