New Orleans woman dead following fiery wreck in Jasper County

A 2023 Chevrolet Malibu traveled off the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The passenger of the vehicle, Kendra Williams, 33, of New Orleans died at the hospital.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A wreck in Jasper County has left one woman dead and another injured.

The crash happened on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 on state Highway 63, approximately one-half mile west of County Road 032, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The preliminary crash investigation reveals that at around 7:35 a.m., a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west, while a 2013 Toyota 4Runner was traveling east.

It is reported that the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to pass a commercial motor vehicle to the left and struck the front right portion of the Toyota.

The Chevrolet then traveled off the road and struck a tree, where it caught fire, according to the release.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 30-year-old Soyinka Shakera Russell of New Orleans, was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont for treatment.

Russell's passenger, identified as 33-year-old Kendra Williams, also of New Orleans, was transported to Christus Memorial, where she was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The 63-year-old driver of the Toyota was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

