Woman being treated for minor injuries after being hit by train in Beaumont

It happened at the intersection of Helbig Road and East Lucas Drive Monday night.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Witnesses at the scene of a train crash said a woman was lucky to be alive after her SUV got smashed.

It happened at the intersection of Helbig Road and East Lucas Drive. Beaumont Police received a call about the crash shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to Beaumont Police Department call logs. 

Paramedics told a 12News crew at the scene the driver was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The impact pushed her Nissan Cube more than 100 feet from the intersection.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the wreck or what charges if any those involved may face. The wreck is currently under investigation by the Beaumont Police Department.

