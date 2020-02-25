BEAUMONT, Texas — Two male students were removed from classes at a Port Arthur elementary school Tuesday morning after one brought a BB gun to school.

A fifth grader at Adams Elementary School brought an unloaded BB gun to the campus and gave it to another male classmate who then put it in his backpack according to a statement released by the Port Arthur Independent School District.

Other students reported to a teacher that they had seen the BB gun the statement said.

The teacher immediately removed the two students from class and notified the principal according to the statement.

The students were questioned and then removed from the campus.

The BB gun was given to PAISD Police officers the statement said.

“We thank our students for the bravery they displayed today and we continue to encourage all of our students, if they see or hear anything suspicious, to immediately let a district employee know,” the district said in the statement.

