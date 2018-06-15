A Beaumont woman was killed and another person was injured in the south end of Beaumont early Friday morning after a high-speed police chase.

April Phillips, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene after the car she was driving struck a utility pole at the intersection of Kenneth Avenue and Elgie Street according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The pole was located in CJ Isom's yard, who woke up to the sound of the crash at around 1:30 a.m. He said Phillips' vehicle landed between a tree and his home right outside his bedroom window.

"The officer stated that one of the occupants of the vehicle had passed away and the other had been transported to the hospital," said Isom.

Isom said with it was a chaotic scene with fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars all down the road.

"Sure enough, pictures started being taken, young lady being laid on my grass in my lawn covered up with a sheet," said Isom.

His daughter in law Marilyn Hampton also witnessed the scene.

"We actually saw them with the jaws of life, opening up the passenger and driver's side," said Hampton.

Hampton went on to say that her main concern wasn't with the mess made, power outage, or damage done caused by the accident, but with the loss Phillips' mother must be feeling.

"I have three children and I love them dearly, so I cant imagine something happening to my three children...I can't understand, but I know it hurts, it's sad to lose a child you gave birth to," said Hampton.

Hampton was saddened by the loss of life, and said no amount of trouble you can get into is worth it.

"If she would've just stopped and taken heed to the police officers she would be alive today...and the mother wouldn't be feeling the way she's feeling right now," said Hampton.

The injured passenger's condition is unknown, and has not yet been identified.



This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

On Friday June 15, 2018 at 1:33 a.m., Two Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling in the area of Washington and Avenue A when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation.

The Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop however, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

After fleeing a short distance, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several fixed objects near Kenneth and Elgie.

The driver, identified as 27 year old April Phillips, was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going

