BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was killed late Tuesday night after being struck by a car on Eastex Freeway just north of Highway 105.

Arthur Lee Calbert, 36, was killed after he was struck by a car in the 7400 block of Eastex Freeway at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

The driver who struck Calbert in the northbound outside lane of the highway remained at the scene police said.

Witnesses told officers that Calbert was lying in the road prior to being struck the release said.

Calbert's next of kin has been notified as police continue to investigate.