More than 4K without power in Jefferson County after heavy rain, wind gusts

BEAUMONT, Texas — Entergy is reporting more than 4,500 outages in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon as heavy rain and wind moves across Southeast Texas.

Wind gusts of up to about 40-50 mph are possible with isolated amounts of nearly 3 inches of rain, according to 12News Meteorologist Patrick Vaugh.

More than 3 inches of rain has fallen in southern Liberty County near Ames.

"Indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your house/business has power. We cannot restore power to structures with damaged electrical equipment," according to Entergy.

Entergy has an online outage map where you can view outages in their service area.

