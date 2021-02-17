Winter storm serves as latest challenge for Port Neches residents

Explosions, hurricanes and a winter storm have challenged Port Neches citizens over the past fourteen months

PORT NECHES, Texas — Explosions, hurricanes and now a winter storm. The past fourteen plus months have been like none other for the City of Port Neches

"It's insane, it's been one thing after another."

Dustin Craver is among those who lost power during rolling outages Tuesday in Southeast Texas.

"It's been a frustrating week, a frustrating couple of days for a lot of people. We're blessed to have lights that just got turned on, but they've been going on and off around. We've been talking to neighbors. Some people will get lights and then all of a sudden they're back off again. You know we've got family in the area in case something like this happens, but we know a lot of people don't have the luxury of family and friends to help them when the freezing cold this time of the year."

As far as what's worse, power outages during a hurricane or during a winter storm, it's a tossup.

"This is a new one. This one, speaking for myself, we couldn't get out of the house the last couple of days. Just ice all in the parking lot. I just couldn't drive on the streets. I don't know which one's worse, but I prefer to have none of them."

Across the neighborhood, Lamar baseball coach Will Davis is staying positive during the outages while also preparing for his season opener Friday.