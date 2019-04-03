HAMSHIRE, Texas — DPS is on the scene investigating a major accident in Hamshire where a truck rolled down into a drainage ditch.

Sergeant Stephanie Davis said the accident happened about 5:45 a.m. this morning on TX 124 in Jefferson County near McCall Road.

Investigators have determined so far that a 1996 Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound on TX 124 when the driver struck a guardrail and traveled off the roadway, landing in the canal on the passenger side of the vehicle, Davis said.

Darry Chillow

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Winnie, was trapped inside the truck when emergency personnel arrived and removed him from the truck.

Davis said he was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, but he did not survive and was pronounced dead by medical personnel in the emergency room.

DPS will not release the driver’s name until his family has been notified.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

Darry Chillow

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email mailto:12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.