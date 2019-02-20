CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas —

An update meeting was held today by a Chambers County Judge concerning the recent collapse of an arena in Winnie.

The Lilton Sonnier Arena project at Winnie-Stowell Park collapsed on February 5 during construction. People were working at the time of the event but no one was hurt according to Chambers County Fire Marshal Ryan Holzaepfel.

Chambers County anticipates being able to restart construction within a 2-3 month time period and release a new completion date according to a Chambers County news release.

The site has been cleared of construction materials involved in the collapse and the county is waiting on a forensic report determining the exact cause of the collapse according to the release.

The report will allow the county and designers to take steps to continue the project according to the release.

County Attorney Scott Peal is formally requesting that all steel structural members be removed and a completely new steel structure be fabricated to ensure no materials are reused according to the release.

The release states, “While it is acknowledged that everyone would like to see the arena completed before the Texas Rice Festival, safety in the process is the top priority.”

From a Chambers County news release:

