Early fall is prime time for planting bluebonnet, wildflower seeds

The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center is also hosting native plant sales through October.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas wildflower fans, grab your seeds! It's sowing season.

Central Texas is known for its sprawling wildflower fields alongside highways in the spring. And, according to TxDOT, early fall is a great time to begin planting – especially bluebonnets.

"Soil preparation is not necessary since most wildflower seeds can be broadcast over undisturbed soil, although some delay in germination may result," TxDOT says. "However, seed-to-soil contact is essential. When sowing wildflower seed in turf areas, make sure to scalp the grass as low as possible with a mower."

After sowing, TxDOT suggest dragging the sowed area with a weighted section of chain-link fence or other flat object.

"Water the area thoroughly but gently," TxDOT says. "Follow the first watering with additional short waterings every three days for about three weeks. Some seeds will germinate 10 to 20 days after planting, others will germinate in early spring."

Meanwhile, experts say that smaller areas can be sown by hand or a mechanical hand device. Larger areas may need a seed drill or other mechanical means.

More information on wildflower planting from TxDOT is published online.

FALL NATIVE PLANT SALE PT. 2 The second weekend of our Fall Native Plant Sale starts tomorrow! Director of Horticulture Andrea DeLong-Amaya recommends stocking up on gulf muhly (Muhlenbergia capillaris), purple milkweed vine (Matelea biflora) and coral honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens). For the general public, Plant Sale entry is on a first-come, first-served basis and included with the cost of general admission. Members get special perks. Get details plus a list of available plants: wildflower.org/plant-sales See video transcript in comments. #StayWild #LadyBirdWildflowers Posted by Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center on Thursday, October 6, 2022

Here in Austin, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is a great resource for flower lovers.

Every weekend through October, the center is hosting a native plant sale. Entry is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entry is on a first come, first served basis. It comes with the price of general admission to the center

Click here for more information.