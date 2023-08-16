Wildfire scorches 142 acres in north Newton County on Tuesday near site of previous fire

The fire was 100% contained by 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night but was still considered active Wednesday morning.

NEWTON, Texas — Several Newton County fire departments and the Texas Forestry Service fought a wildfire in the woods in the north part of the county on Tuesday near the site of another fire nearly two weeks ago.

The fire, which consumed about 142 acres, was still considered active Wednesday morning but was 100% contained by 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night according to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer online.

Firefighters from departments in Burkeville, Newton, Jasper, East End and Beech Grove were joined by five bulldozers from the Texas Forest Service to fight the fire and keep it from spreading further according to Newton Fire Chief Bob Gunter.

So far a cause for the fire, which was south of Ranch Rd 255 and west of Little Cow Creek , has not yet been determined according to Gunter.

There is currently no threat to the public he said.

Previously during the first week of August firefighters fought a 160 acre fire in the same area of the county.

During that fire a pair of planes from the fire service could be seen scooping up water from the surface of Sam Rayburn Reservoir near Rattle Snake Island at the southern end of the reservoir to help battle that fire.

That fire took about six hours to be contained.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.