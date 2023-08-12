Firefighters fighting wildfire near Sabine Pass port on Saturday afternoon

A crew from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is assisting with a helicopter to drop water on the fire

SABINE PASS, Texas — Port Arthur firefighters have been fighting a wildland fire in Sabine Pass that began late Saturday morning.

There are three firetrucks and firefighters fighting flames in several areas near the Texas Point National Wildlife Refuge and the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historic Site according to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson.

Benson described the fire as an active wildland urban interface fire.

A crew from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is assisting with a helicopter to drop water on the fire according to Benson.

The active fire, which started late Saturday morning, is near some residences and no evacuation has been ordered but residents should watch out for smoke and embers Benson told 12News.

The fire is moving east toward the Sabine Pass Port Authority according to Benson.

