Texas Forest Service assisting Orange County firefighters as they fight wildfire near Little Cypress

At 4:30 p.m. the forest service estimated the fire to be covering 25 acres.

LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — The Texas Forestry Service is assisting firefighters in Orange County in fighting a wildfire near Little Cypress Sunday afternoon.

The fire is just northwest of Little Cypress Rd and Wilhite Rd about a half mile east of Highway 87 north.

The Texas Forest Service reported just after 4:30 p.m. that they were responding to a request for assistance with the fire which is being called "Orange3392."

The forest service estimated the fire to be covering 25 acres and said the fire was "exhibiting extreme fire behavior" and that there were several structures threatened by the fire.

They also reported at the time that the fire was 0% contained.

A 12News crew spotted several forest service trucks carrying bulldozers driving toward the area of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.