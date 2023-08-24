Some Jasper County residents under mandatory evacuation due to large wildfire

Residents near County Road 32, 33 and 34, 36 and 37 are being evacuated. Residents from the Neches River to Highway 63 on FM 255 are also under this order.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A large woods fire in Jasper County has prompted mandatory evacuations for some residents.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

The fire is on County Road 32 in Jasper County near the Angelina County line.

Residents near County Road 32, 33 and 34, 36 and 37 are being evacuated, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Residents from the Neches River to Highway 63 on FM 255 are also being evacuated at this time. Traffic control points are in place.

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen and the sheriff's office requests that all public stay clear of these areas to allow emergency services to adequately respond.

Angelina County Emergency Management officials say one structure has been lost and 40 to 50 homes have been evacuated on County Road2 32, 33 and 34.

Erin O’Connor with Texas A&M Forest Service tells 12News they are the lead agency in this fire, now being identified Jasper 3525 Fire.

She says the fire is estimated to be over 100 acres and is 0% contained. An aircraft is on scene dropping water on the fire.

Mandy Chumley with the US Forest Service says the fire is a "fluid situation."

The US Forest Service is assisting the Texas A&M Forest Service with the evacuations.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

There is a large woods fire on County Road 32 in Jasper County near the Angelina County line. Residents on several... Posted by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 24, 2023