300 acre fire in Orange County prompts mandatory evacuations for residents on Blankenship Road

BUNA, Texas — Firefighters are evacuating residents on  Blankenship Road in Orange County due to the fire on County Road 826

Emergency personnel have responded to the wildfire that started in Jasper County and has spread to Orange County.

The fire has grown to 300 acres according to the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

The fire has tracked from off County Road 826 in Jasper County into Orange County according to Jasper County Judge Mark Allen.

Buna Fire department, Evadale Fire Department, Texas Forestry Service and a tanker truck from Orange County are on the scene at this moment.

The rear line is close to being under control in Jasper County, but the head is now on the Orange County side. The Texas Forest Service will have personnel and equipment at a gas station at the intersection of FM 105 and Texla Road in Orange County Judge Allen told 12News.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

