Multiple fire departments working to contain 80-acre wildfire in Jasper, Orange Counties

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Mutual aid has been called to a wildfire in Jasper County Monday afternoon.

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen tells 12News County Road 826, or Gist Road, is shut down from Highway 62 to FM 105 due to the fire.

Allen says the fire is slowly moving south towards Orange County.

Fire departments were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Monday.

The Texas Forest Service, Evadale Volunteer Fire Department, Buna Volunteer Fire Department, Kirbyville Volunteer Fire Department, Roganville Volunteer Fire Department and multiple fire departments from Orange County are on scene.

The Forest Service will be using a helicopter to help put out the flames, according to Allen.

No evacuations have been called for Jasper County. Drivers are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to work.

Orange County Judge John Gothia tells 12News the Orange County Sheriff's Office is on scene with a drone. Gothia says at this time, most of the fire is in Jasper County.

Interim City Manager Rod Carroll says this fire is near where the 417-acre Gist Road Fire took place last month.

Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney tells 12News Orange County Emergency Management is also on scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.