BEAUMONT, Texas — The wife of late reverend and civil rights pioneer Raymond Scott Sr. died over the weekend, surrounded by her family.

Kallie Scot pass away on Friday night at Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

She is survived by her nine sons and three daughters, Raymond Jr. Steven, James, Darrell, Curtis, Richard, Jessie, Roderick, Lyndon, Sharon, Rhonda, Gwendolyn and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending but will be available in the next few days according to family.

Scott Family

Scott Family

Scott Family