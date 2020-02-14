NEWTON, Texas — Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a phone call from a woman regarding her husband who had drowned in a pond near the man's house.

The woman performed CPR on her husband until an ambulance arrived to the scene located near County Road 1073.

She was performing CPR at the time of the phone call, which was around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

When officials arrived, Deputy Hopson continued the CPR procedure. The 54-year-old drowning victim, Daniel Olexy died at the scene.

Newton County Sheriff's Office full release..

On Thursday February 13, 2020 at approximately 2:15 p.m. Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a lady stating that her husband had drowned and that she was performing CPR at this time.

An ambulance, first responders and Newton County Deputy were all dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival Deputy Hopson continued to perform CPR until the ambulance arrived but to no avail. JP 3 Mike Greer conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy.

The incident occurred at the victim’s residence on CR 1073 in Newton County. The deceased is Daniel Olexy 54 years old.

