Water main break | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours

Crews are repairing a water main break in the 2900 block of 19th Street.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in certain areas of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for a few hours.

Crews are repairing a water main break in the 2900 block of 19th Street according tot a City of Port Arthur release. Residents and businesses from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue and Florida Avenue may experience low to no water pressure for a temporary amount of time.

The main break could take anywhere from eight to 10 hours to repair. 

Anyone with questions can contact Water Dispatch at (409) 983-8550 for status and updates.

From a City of Port Arthur release: 

Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 2900 block of 19th Street. Residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue to Florida Avenue. Restoration of service may take from 8 to 10 hours.

Please contact Water Dispatch at (409) 983-8550 for status and updates.

