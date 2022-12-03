Why some Port Arthur residents could have little to no water pressure temporarily

Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 4200 block of Procter Street.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Some residents living in certain areas of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for a few hours.

Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 4200 block of Procter Street, according to a City of Port Arthur release. Residents and businesses located in the area may have little to no water pressure for about four hours.

This repair may affect properties from Procter Street to 7th Street and between 12th Avenue and Duff Drive.

Anyone with questions is asked to please contact water dispatch at (409) 983-8550 for status and updates.

