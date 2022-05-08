Why some city council members may be hesitant to hire Kenneth Williams as the new Beaumont city manager

Some city council members said a severance package within the contract violates the city's charter.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont could soon have a new manager, but some council members are hesitant to hire the applicant that others are ready to consider.

(Editor's note: The above video is from an August 5, 2022 newscast.)

There were more than 50 applicants for the Beaumont city manager position. That number was narrowed down to 16 and presented to the Beaumont City Council.

Those sixteen applicants were narrowed to three: Kenneth Williams, Christopher S. Boone and Lionel D. Lyons.

The search for who will be the next Beaumont city manager could be done by Tuesday. Beaumont city council members are set to consider appointing Williams for the job.

Williams is the “semi-retired” city manager for the City of Buda, Texas. He has served in city management for 18 years.

Despite this experience, some city council members have concerns concerning a severance package within the contract. Some believe it goes against the city's charter.

While some believe the package violate the city's charter and call it illegal, others disagree.

The main issue is that Beaumont’s city charter states, “The city manager shall not be appointed for a definite term but may be removed at the will and pleasure of the city council by a vote of the majority of the entire council."

Beaumont has never offered an employment contract to a city manager, according to Councilman Mike Getz. This is what is being offered to Williams.

Getz also believes the salary expectation is too high.

"I took an oath to uphold the constitution of the United States and the charter of the city of Beaumont and I'm not going to vote to do something that is illegal," Getz said.

Councilman Audwin Samuel disagrees.

"You get many times what you pay for,” Samuel said. “This is the salary. I believe it's fair. It's competitive. It's a competitive market."

Getz has already requested a provision for paying Williams for compensatory time be taken out of the contract. Compensatory time is additional compensation for working more than 40 hours in a work week.