Local News

Here's where in Southeast Texas you can watch the PN-G state championship game against South Oak Cliff

Not every PN-G fan will make the trip but they still may want to gather amongst their purple-clad brethren to watch the big game.

PORT NECHES, Texas — On Friday evening Port Neches-Groves fans will be cheering for their team to win its first title since 1975.

Port Neches-Groves High School hasn't been to the playoffs for a chance at the state championship since 1999.

The Indians last won a state title in 1975 when they beat Odessa's Permian High School.

This year they're traveling to Arlington to take on defending 5A-Division II state champion South Oak Cliff High School in AT&T Stadium.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and tickets will cost you $22.79 each, including fees, to attend in person. There's also the 10 hours of driving and gas costs for the 440 mile round-trip drive to consider.

So we have started a list of places in Southeast Texas, other than yours or a buddy's house, that a PN-G fan could do just that.

Here's what we've got so far...

  • Buffalo Wild Wings, 8845 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur
  • Neches Brewing Company, 1108 Port Neches Ave, Port Neches
  • Dylan's on 9th, 8601 9th Ave, Port Arthur
  • Walk On's Bistreaux and Grill, 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd, Port Arthur
  • Pizza Artista, 3814 Main Ave, Groves
  • Sombrero's Mexican Grill, 2095 US 69 Access Rd, Nederland
  • El Viejo Tony's, 4300 Highway 365, Port Arthur

This list is ONLY the places we've heard about so far but if you know of more email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

