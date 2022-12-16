Here's where in Southeast Texas you can watch the PN-G state championship game against South Oak Cliff

PORT NECHES, Texas — On Friday evening Port Neches-Groves fans will be cheering for their team to win its first title since 1975.
Port Neches-Groves High School hasn't been to the playoffs for a chance at the state championship since 1999.
The Indians last won a state title in 1975 when they beat Odessa's Permian High School.
This year they're traveling to Arlington to take on defending 5A-Division II state champion South Oak Cliff High School in AT&T Stadium.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and tickets will cost you $22.79 each, including fees, to attend in person. There's also the 10 hours of driving and gas costs for the 440 mile round-trip drive to consider.
Not every PNG fan will make the trip but they still may want to gather amongst their purple-clad brethren to watch the big game.
So we have started a list of places in Southeast Texas, other than yours or a buddy's house, that a PN-G fan could do just that.
Here's what we've got so far...
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 8845 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur
- Neches Brewing Company, 1108 Port Neches Ave, Port Neches
- Dylan's on 9th, 8601 9th Ave, Port Arthur
- Walk On's Bistreaux and Grill, 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd, Port Arthur
- Pizza Artista, 3814 Main Ave, Groves
- Sombrero's Mexican Grill, 2095 US 69 Access Rd, Nederland
- El Viejo Tony's, 4300 Highway 365, Port Arthur
This list is ONLY the places we've heard about so far but if you know of more email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.