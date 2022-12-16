Here's where in Southeast Texas you can watch the PN-G state championship game against South Oak Cliff

Not every PN-G fan will make the trip but they still may want to gather amongst their purple-clad brethren to watch the big game.

PORT NECHES, Texas — On Friday evening Port Neches-Groves fans will be cheering for their team to win its first title since 1975.

Port Neches-Groves High School hasn't been to the playoffs for a chance at the state championship since 1999.

The Indians last won a state title in 1975 when they beat Odessa's Permian High School.

This year they're traveling to Arlington to take on defending 5A-Division II state champion South Oak Cliff High School in AT&T Stadium.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and tickets will cost you $22.79 each, including fees, to attend in person. There's also the 10 hours of driving and gas costs for the 440 mile round-trip drive to consider.

Not every PNG fan will make the trip but they still may want to gather amongst their purple-clad brethren to watch the big game.

So we have started a list of places in Southeast Texas, other than yours or a buddy's house, that a PN-G fan could do just that.

Here's what we've got so far...

Buffalo Wild Wings , 8845 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur

, 8845 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur Neches Brewing Company , 1108 Port Neches Ave, Port Neches

, 1108 Port Neches Ave, Port Neches Dylan's on 9th , 8601 9th Ave, Port Arthur

, 8601 9th Ave, Port Arthur Walk On's Bistreaux and Grill , 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd, Port Arthur

, 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd, Port Arthur Pizza Artista , 3814 Main Ave, Groves

, 3814 Main Ave, Groves Sombrero's Mexican Grill , 2095 US 69 Access Rd, Nederland

, 2095 US 69 Access Rd, Nederland El Viejo Tony's, 4300 Highway 365, Port Arthur

This list is ONLY the places we've heard about so far but if you know of more email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.

