Where to find sandbags ahead of severe weather threat to Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Counties across Southeast Texas are recommending a voluntary evacuation for their residents and declaring disaster declarations ahead of the severe weather threat to the region.

Here's a list of counties and locations where residents can grab sandbags in the event of flooding. Sand and bags are available at each location, but those in need are encouraged to bring their own shovel.

HARDIN COUNTY:

• Hardin County Road & Bridge 1 located at 1290 Hwy 327 West, Silsbee

• Hardin County Road & Bridge 2 located at 1315 North Pine Street, Kountze

• Hardin County Road & Bridge 3 located at 13745 FM 787, Saratoga

• Hardin County Road & Bridge 4 located at 100 Southland Drive, Lumberton

Hardin County ESD 2 located at (Lumberton Fire Station #2) 8890 Keith Rd, Lumberton

Hardin County ESD 5 located at (Pinewood Fire 333) Commercial Drive in Sour Lake

JASPER COUNTY:

• Seth Martindale PCT. 1 located at 146 Co Rd 80 Jasper, Texas 75951

• Roy Parker PCT. 2 located at 1768 FM 777 Jasper, Texas 75951

• Willie Stark PCT. 3 located at 191 Co Rd 411 Kirbyville, Texas 75956

• Vance Moss PCT. 4 located at 15205 HWY 1004 W Buna, Texas 77612

JEFFERSON COUNTY:



• Pct. 1 – 20205 W. Hwy 90 – China

• Pct. 2 – 7759 Viterbo Rd. – Nederland & LaBelle Fire Dept. 12880 FM 365

• Pct. 3 – Hwy 124 – Hamshire

• Pct. 4 – 7780 Boyt Rd. - CheekNEWTON COUNTY:

• Precinct 1, County Barn Intersection 2460 & 87

• Precinct 2, County Barn Highway 1414, Behind Church of God

• Precinct 3, County Barn 125 CR 2101 Burkeville, Texas 75932

• Precinct 4, County Barn 42520 Hwy 87 Orange, TX 77632

ORANGE COUNTY:

• Precinct 1 County Maintenance barn located on North Highway 87 at North Teal Road

• Precinct 2 11897 State Highway 62 in Mauriceville directly across from Market Basket on Highway 62

• Precinct 3 County Maintenance barn located on 2502 West Roundbunch Road

• Precinct 4 County Maintenance barn located on 375 Claiborne Street