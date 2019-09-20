BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD expects classes at most schools to resume normal hours on Thursday, September 26, with the exception of Beaumont United High School and Fehl-Price Classical Academy.

Repair and restoration at Beaumont United and Fehl-Price is ongoing and the District will release more information regarding the start of classes at a later date.

Beamont ISD say they are working diligently to ensure all students are back in classrooms as soon as possible.

All employees will return on Wednesday, September 25, with an optional workday on Tuesday. Staff may wear jeans on the optional day.

RELATED: Rivers crested? Roads closed? Your flooding questions answered

RELATED: Here's an aerial view of the flooding in Jefferson County