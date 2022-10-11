x
New Whataburger coming to Orange Summer 2023

Construction is scheduled to begin January 2023 with a targeted opening in summer of 2023.
Credit: City of Orange

ORANGE, Texas — Orange is getting a Texas favorite added to their list of fast-food restaurants. 

The Orange City Council approved an EDC incentive with Whataburger for a restaurant at 3124 N. 16th Street, according to a release from the City of Orange.

The amount approved is not to exceed $300,000.

There is already a Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks at the location this new Whataburger will be built. 

Whataburger has proposed an estimated capital investment of $3.1 million at the project site, according to the release.

Construction is scheduled to begin January 2023 with a targeted opening in summer of 2023.

Posted by City of Orange, Texas - Government on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

