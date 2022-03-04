What we know about Harris County deputy constable Jennifer Chavis who was killed in a fiery crash

Jennifer Chavis was killed Saturday evening in a crash with a suspected drunk driver on Beltway 8 near Fondren Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Local law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of one of their own for the second time this week.

"Tonight, we have a hero that died," said Captain Anthony McConnell with the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division. "Every agency out here has a DWI unit and we're fighting people like this, to get them off the streets."

Deputies say Chavis was pulled over on the side of the Beltway after responding to the call of a suspected drunk driver around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Adolfo Serrano, was traveling westbound on the Beltway when he struck the back of Chavis' patrol unit, causing her vehicle to go up in flames.

"This deputy was there ready to get in right behind and stop him," Sean Teare with the District Attorney's Vehicular Crimes Unit said. "And instead he crashed right into the back of her."

Deputies say Chavis died at the scene.

Chavis was assigned to the Precinct 7 Toll Road Division after joining the department full-time in November of 2020.

Prior to joining the department, Chavis was a retired Army veteran.

Chavis leaves behind her husband and a 4-year-old son. She also leaves behind an 11-year-old nephew that the couple was raising.

"This one's tragic," Teare said. "They are all tragic, but this one, this deputy was especially out there to stop drunk drivers. When you have those fighting on the front lines killed by the people they are trying to stop, it's an extra level of tragedy."

Funeral arrangements for Chavis are pending.