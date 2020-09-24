What to expect on Election Day when voting in Jefferson County amid COVID-19 pandemic

"We cannot mandate that voters wear a mask. We ask that they do for their safety."

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's often said that history repeats itself. The last time Americans voted during a pandemic was in 1968 when the influenza virus killed nearly 100,000 people in the United States.

Americans are now 40 days away from Election Day preparing to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, the pandemic isn't stopping people from voting in person, according to Jefferson County Clerk Carolyn Guidry.



"They don't trust the mail ballot," Guidry said. "The post office delivery is slow. They just like the in-person experience. It's just multiple reasons that people want to vote in person."



Guidry said her office isn't cutting corners when it comes to keeping voters safe at the polls. 12News reporter Almiya White spoke with the Jefferson County clerk about what people can expect when hitting the polls on Election Day.





Question: Are masks required for voters and poll workers?

"Masks are not required in a polling location for a voter," Guidry said. "We cannot mandate that voters wear a mask. We ask that they do for their safety. I do request and mandate that my poll workers wear masks."

Question: What about social distancing?

"Yes. we've marked them with the tape that's required," Guidry said. "There will be 6 feet spacing markers at polling locations to make sure everyone is a safe distance apart."



Question: Can voters expect a separate entrance and exit at voting locations?

“That depends on the location and the makeup of the building. For most buildings just one entrance and exit," Guidry said.

Question: Will there be adequate spacing between voting booths?

"Absolutely. In fact, we've had to remove some of the booths in order to make sure we have safe distancing. So, instead of perhaps eight machines at a particular location, we'll probably downsize to six,” Guidry said.

Question: How often will voting booths, door handles, and surfaces be sanitized?

"Voting machines are wiped down after each voter and before another voter is placed into that booth. Of course, door handles and everything should be wiped down as people come and go," Guidry said.



Guidry also said officials are recommending people to vote alone this year, meaning leave the children at home if possible.