If you opted for a live tree this year, the city of Beaumont would like for you to recycle.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With Christmas being over surely you are wondering what to do with your tree.

If you opted for a live tree this year, the city of Beaumont would like for you to recycle.

Tree recycle locations:

Rogers Park, 1455 Dowlen Road, Beaumont

Sprott Park, 4325 Usan Street, Beaumont

Magnolia Park, 2855 Magnolia Street, Beaumont

Trees can be recycled from December 26, 2022, until January 15, 2023, free of charge.