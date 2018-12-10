Whether you're in the mood for a night of fright or a simple fall festival, there's lots of options across the Golden Triangle.

It's pumpkin spice latte season, but other hallmarks of autumn are just around the corner.

Haunted Hotel in downtown Beaumont opened a few weekends ago. Last year's new attraction on the second floor, Rosehill Asylum, is back. Both floors make total 5,000 square feet of insanity, according to the haunt's website.

Haunted Hotel is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday at 447 Orleans Street in downtown Beaumont. Tickets start at $24 onsite and $22.50 online. The haunt also offers escape rooms year round.

Vidor's Texas Maze of Terror is open from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m on Friday, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Be in line before 9:30 p.m to be scared the night you go, the haunt's website says. Admission starts at $18. The Maze of Terror also has some year round escape rooms.

October 12

The fourth annual Evadale Volunteer Fire Department's Haunted House is open starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13, Oct. 19 and 20, and Oct. 26 through 31. Cost is $5 per person. All money raised is used for the Evadale High School Scholarship Fund.

October 19

Event for adults: Art Museum of SETX's Third Monster Mash, Boos and Brews is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 19. Seasonal craft beers provided by Del Papa & Giglio Distributing, wine, and hard ciders will be available as well as grub from Al Basha and Two Magnolias. More information at (409) 832-3432.

October 27

The first ever Zombie 5K Fun Run is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gulf Terrace Park. Boomtown Film Festival started this as a fundraiser for the nonprofit. Runners are challenged to dash through six "contamination" zones where they will be chased by zombies. Perfect for Walking Dead fans! The race is self-timed, so participants are welcome to run or walk and take pictures with the zombies.

The third annual Jeep or Treat is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Conn Park in Vidor with free candy and kid-friendly fun.

Sour Lake Chamber of Commerce's Trunk or Treat is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Lions Park in Sour Lake.

October 31

• Nederland Chamber of Commerce’s Trunk-R-Treat on Boston Avenue between 15th and 17th Streets.

• Orange County ESD #1 is holding a Trunk-or-Treat at 2400 Hwy 12 at the Oak Forest Elementary parking lot with candy and goodies for the kids.

