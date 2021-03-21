x
Local News

What to do in Southeast Texas during spring break 2021

BEAUMONT, Texas — The past year has felt like one long break with many schools and businesses shutdown, but the upcoming week is giving us a real break from it all.

Spring break for many across the country will start March 21-28, 2021. Although you can travel to Schlitterbahn in Galveston, Six Flags in North Texas or San Antonio, or Kemah Boardwalk, there’s fun stuff to do right here in town.

Here’s a list of some activities in Southeast Texas to get you and friends or family out of the house during the week of spring break.

Nature documentaries at Cattail Marsh

When: March 25 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Where: Cattail Marsh Wetlands Education Center at 4233 Babe Zaharias Drive in Beaumont

Miracles In Motion with the Mariposa School of Dance 

A licensed physical therapist assistant will provide a special-needs instructional dance program for students on Mondays at 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. 

Where: Mariposa School of Dance X Shorkey Center at 855 South 8th Street in Beaumont

Goldfinger classic movie night at the Jefferson Theatre 

When: March 26 at 6 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Theatre at 345 Fannin Street in Beaumont

Prices: Adults $6, 12 & Under $4

Visit website for safety protocols.

Wine tasting 

When: March 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Suga's Deep South Cuisine & Jazz Bar at 461 Bowie Street in Beaumont 

Price: $35

Handbuilding Clay Class

When: March 27 from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: The Art Studio, Inc. at 720 Franklin Street in Beaumont

Price: $200 per adult

5 Under Golf 

  • Ladies night on March 24
  • Brunch and $.99 mimosas on March 27-28
  • Family day on March 23

Live Music:

Jimmy Kaiser 

When: March 26, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Luke's Bar & Grill, 2325 Calder Ave in Beaumont

Music Box Live

When: March 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight 

Where: Madison's, 4020 Dowlen Road in Beaumont 

Julian Primeaux 

When: March 27 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Where: Luke's Bar and Grill 2325 Calder Ave in Beaumont

Corey Stephenson Album Release Party

When: March 27 at 8 p.m.

Where: Madison's, 4020 Dowlen Road in Beaumont

Symphony of Southeast Texas Concert: “Cinematic Impressions”

When: March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Julie Rogers Theatre 765 Pearl Street in Beaumont

Symphony of Southeast Texas Concert: “Broadway Divas”

When: March 27 at 1 p.m.

Where: 4345 Phelan Blvd. Ste. 105 in Beaumont

Prices range from $34-$75

Exhibits

Powers at Play: Sirena LaBurn & Nathan Mullins

When: March 23-27 from noon until 5 p.m.

Where: The Art Studio Inc. at 720 Franklin Street in Beaumont 

The Art of Emergency Care Temporary Exhibit

When: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Where: National EMS Museum at 400 Walnut Street in Beaumont 

Price: Free

Holidays

Visit the Easter bunny at Parkdale Mall

When: March 21-April 3 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where: Parkdale Mall 6155 Eastex Freeway in Beaumont

Check website for prices.

Groves Chamber of Commerce 2021 Easter Egg Hunt

When: March 27 at 10 a.m.

Where: Wesgroves Park at 5600 W. Washington Blvd. in Groves

Historical

Lucas Gusher Re-enactment

When: March 27 at noon 

  • The museum is also open on Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Where: Spindletop Gladys City Boomtown Museum at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd in Beaumont

Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day

When: March 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Harley Davidson at1150 Interstate 10 South in Beaumont 

Fire Museum of Texas

When: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Where: National EMS Museum at 400 Walnut Street in Beaumont  

Price: Free

