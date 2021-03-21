What to do in Southeast Texas during spring break 2021

Here’s a list of some activities in Southeast Texas to get you and friends or family out of the house during spring break.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The past year has felt like one long break with many schools and businesses shutdown, but the upcoming week is giving us a real break from it all.

Spring break for many across the country will start March 21-28, 2021. Although you can travel to Schlitterbahn in Galveston, Six Flags in North Texas or San Antonio, or Kemah Boardwalk, there’s fun stuff to do right here in town.

Here’s a list of some activities in Southeast Texas to get you and friends or family out of the house during the week of spring break.

When: March 25 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Where: Cattail Marsh Wetlands Education Center at 4233 Babe Zaharias Drive in Beaumont

A licensed physical therapist assistant will provide a special-needs instructional dance program for students on Mondays at 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Where: Mariposa School of Dance X Shorkey Center at 855 South 8th Street in Beaumont

When: March 26 at 6 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Theatre at 345 Fannin Street in Beaumont

Prices: Adults $6, 12 & Under $4

Visit website for safety protocols.

When: March 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Suga's Deep South Cuisine & Jazz Bar at 461 Bowie Street in Beaumont

Price: $35

When: March 27 from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: The Art Studio, Inc. at 720 Franklin Street in Beaumont

Price: $200 per adult

Ladies night on March 24

Brunch and $.99 mimosas on March 27-28

Family day on March 23

Live Music:

When: March 26, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Luke's Bar & Grill, 2325 Calder Ave in Beaumont

When: March 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight

Where: Madison's, 4020 Dowlen Road in Beaumont

When: March 27 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Luke's Bar and Grill 2325 Calder Ave in Beaumont

When: March 27 at 8 p.m.

Where: Madison's, 4020 Dowlen Road in Beaumont

When: March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Julie Rogers Theatre 765 Pearl Street in Beaumont

When: March 27 at 1 p.m.

Where: 4345 Phelan Blvd. Ste. 105 in Beaumont

Prices range from $34-$75

Exhibits

When: March 23-27 from noon until 5 p.m.

Where: The Art Studio Inc. at 720 Franklin Street in Beaumont

When: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Holidays

When: March 21-April 3 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where: Parkdale Mall 6155 Eastex Freeway in Beaumont

When: March 27 at 10 a.m.

Where: Wesgroves Park at 5600 W. Washington Blvd. in Groves

Historical

When: March 27 at noon

The museum is also open on Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Spindletop Gladys City Boomtown Museum at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd in Beaumont

When: March 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Harley Davidson at1150 Interstate 10 South in Beaumont

When: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Where: National EMS Museum at 400 Walnut Street in Beaumont

Price: Free