What to do in Southeast Texas during spring break 2021

BEAUMONT, Texas — The past year has felt like one long break with many schools and businesses shutdown, but the upcoming week is giving us a real break from it all.
Spring break for many across the country will start March 21-28, 2021. Although you can travel to Schlitterbahn in Galveston, Six Flags in North Texas or San Antonio, or Kemah Boardwalk, there’s fun stuff to do right here in town.
Here’s a list of some activities in Southeast Texas to get you and friends or family out of the house during the week of spring break.
When: March 25 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Where: Cattail Marsh Wetlands Education Center at 4233 Babe Zaharias Drive in Beaumont
A licensed physical therapist assistant will provide a special-needs instructional dance program for students on Mondays at 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Where: Mariposa School of Dance X Shorkey Center at 855 South 8th Street in Beaumont
When: March 26 at 6 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Theatre at 345 Fannin Street in Beaumont
Prices: Adults $6, 12 & Under $4
Visit website for safety protocols.
When: March 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Suga's Deep South Cuisine & Jazz Bar at 461 Bowie Street in Beaumont
Price: $35
When: March 27 from 10 a.m. to noon
Where: The Art Studio, Inc. at 720 Franklin Street in Beaumont
Price: $200 per adult
- Ladies night on March 24
- Brunch and $.99 mimosas on March 27-28
- Family day on March 23
Live Music:
When: March 26, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Luke's Bar & Grill, 2325 Calder Ave in Beaumont
When: March 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight
Where: Madison's, 4020 Dowlen Road in Beaumont
When: March 27 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Luke's Bar and Grill 2325 Calder Ave in Beaumont
When: March 27 at 8 p.m.
Where: Madison's, 4020 Dowlen Road in Beaumont
When: March 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Julie Rogers Theatre 765 Pearl Street in Beaumont
When: March 27 at 1 p.m.
Where: 4345 Phelan Blvd. Ste. 105 in Beaumont
Prices range from $34-$75
Exhibits
When: March 23-27 from noon until 5 p.m.
Where: The Art Studio Inc. at 720 Franklin Street in Beaumont
When: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Where: National EMS Museum at 400 Walnut Street in Beaumont
Price: Free
Holidays
When: March 21-April 3 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Where: Parkdale Mall 6155 Eastex Freeway in Beaumont
When: March 27 at 10 a.m.
Where: Wesgroves Park at 5600 W. Washington Blvd. in Groves
Historical
When: March 27 at noon
- The museum is also open on Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Spindletop Gladys City Boomtown Museum at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd in Beaumont
When: March 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Harley Davidson at1150 Interstate 10 South in Beaumont
