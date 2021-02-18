Alternative solution available if busted pipes aren’t included in your insurance coverage

There's still an option for you to call your insurance agent about adding on what's called an endorsement.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Many people affected by the winter weather conditions are now trying to clean up their homes after their pipes busted.

Your first calls were probably to a plumber and your insurance company.

One of the most widely known insurance companies, State Farm, said its claims system is down. But, you are still asked to call, leave your information, and someone will call you back.

But, what happens if you find out you aren't covered?

Busted pipes are a stressful, messy situation, and the process may feel intimidating.



Even if busted pipes aren't included in your homeowners package, there's still an option for you to call your insurance agent about adding on what's called an endorsement.

An endorsement is an amendment to an existing insurance contract that changes the terms of the original policy.

If the ceilings cave in from busted pipes, Farmers insurance agent Allison Wright says, “take pictures. Documentation is key because the adjuster or the claims representative can’t be there with you when the damage is happening, and you won’t to be able to provide documentation for them as they were there they want to see that damage from your point of view."

You should also take videos while the water is running into your home. It makes the claims process quicker and easier.

You don't want to clean up the mess before documentations.

Don't throw out anything including damaged sheetrock until an adjuster sees or gives further instruction.