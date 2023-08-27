West Orange fire damages 6.5 acres of woods, now mostly contained

West Orange Fire Department responded to the fire along with Orange County Emergency Service Districts 2, 3 and 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST ORANGE, Texas — A fire broke out in West Orange Sunday evening just before 5:00 p.m. on Irving Street near a wooded area.

The fire is mostly contained and firefighters are working hotspots according to West Orange Assistant Fire Chief Simmie Gibson.

West Orange Fire Department responded to the fire along with Orange County Emergency Service Districts 2, 3 and 4. The Texas Forest Service also arrived with dozers to help get the fire under control.

Gibson told 12News that the fire was an estimated 6 and a half acres and damaged the woods. It is not a threat to any homes or structures.

The cause is unknown and is currently under investigation according to Gibson.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.