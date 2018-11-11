The West Orange Fire Department responded to a fully involved house fire in the 1500 block of Longhorn Sunday morning.

Five children, three adults and two animals were able to make it out of the structure safely but lost all of their belongings.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire may have been a space heater that was plugged into an extension cord in the living room.

Family and friends have created a fundraising page to help offset the cost.

Things needed for the family:

Women's md/lg shirts, 8/10 pants, 7 in shoes.

Men’s 34x34 in pants, Lg shirts, size 12 shoes

Khamel- 2t 8/9 in shoes

Katalaiya - 18/24 months 5 in shoes

Aaliyah - 7/8 clothes

Adelynn - 6x clothes

Jaimer - 4t/5t in clothes

