West Orange-Cove CISD preparing students for careers outside the classroom with hands-on training

These types of programs give students an upper hand when figuring out a career, and it gives them the tools to be successful after graduation.

WEST ORANGE, Texas —

Students at the West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District’s career center are taking courses that will give them certificates by the time they graduate high school and leave them ready to enter the workforce.

These programs are the result of when the districts invest in the kids giving them the building blocks to be successful after high school, so when West Orange-Cove CISD has programs like the welding and cosmetology it's exciting to see students in their element.

The goal of a program that's been around West Orange-Cove CISD for years is cultivating a culture of success.

Students who attend classes at the district's career center get hands-on experience with the tools of their trade.

Knowledgeable teachers help mold their passions, which in turn can result in students getting a certification which can open many doors for students like Tyrique Hill.

“It feels good to have something I could leave out of high school with. It's like a step forward ahead,” Hill said.

It’s a step into a bright future.

Soon-to-be graduates like Hill can really cash in on that welding certification.

The average salary of an entry-level welder is about $44,000 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That wage is only expected to increase.

There's an 8% growth expected in the welding field in the next 10 years.

For sophomore Benjamin Luna, the future paychecks sound nice, but for now, he's focused on becoming the best welder he can be.

“Easy, little head start I mean there is still a lot more to learn,” Luna said. “Just because I am certified doesn’t mean I have a lot of experience. The more I do it, the more experience comes the better I get.”

Apart from the sparks that fly at the career center, there are other programs they offer.

Students can enroll in the cosmetology school, where they learn to cut hair, paint nails, and keep those good looks on point.

And if computers are more your thing, they offer a graphic design program.

It’s all offering a bright future after graduation.

“Certification and where they go straight into careers, at WOCCISD whether a student chooses a career focus or academic focus, West Orange Cove CISD whether our students choose a career or college readiness we are dedicated to preparing all mustangs for the future of their choice,” said Ashton Knox, assistant superintendent of curriculum for WOCCISD.

All of these programs and tests for the certifications are paid for by the district further pushing their students into positions for success.